Investors Research Corp Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The Chemours stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,575. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

