Investors Research Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

