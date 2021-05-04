Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.