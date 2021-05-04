Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $928.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).
