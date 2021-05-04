Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 4,210 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of IRBT traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. 38,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

