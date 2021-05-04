Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):

5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Raytheon Technologies Co alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.