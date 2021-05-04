Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX):
- 5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”
- 4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
