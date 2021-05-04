Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $202.25

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.25 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 292.20 ($3.82). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 1,805,132 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.25.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

