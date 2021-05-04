Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,383. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

