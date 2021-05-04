Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSL. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

PSL stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.