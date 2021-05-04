Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of BSMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

