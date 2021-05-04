Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stake Lifted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 114,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

