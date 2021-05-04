Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

IPI traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,317. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $441.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

