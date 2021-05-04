Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 39,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,751. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

