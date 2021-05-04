Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $725.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.