International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

