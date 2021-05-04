International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. 93,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,713. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

