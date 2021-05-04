InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IRCLF opened at $6.90 on Monday. InterCure has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
InterCure Company Profile
