InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IRCLF opened at $6.90 on Monday. InterCure has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

