Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.