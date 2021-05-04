Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company came out with robust sales numbers first-quarter 2021, which was followed by a raised 2021 view. Management noted that the company continued its revival trend, which was witnessed in the second half of 2020. A robust first-quarter performance despite major travel retail hurdles raises optimism about the ongoing year. Management expects 2021 net sales to be nearly $700 million, while net income per share is expected to be $1.65. Certainly, Inter Parfums has been benefiting from its focus on innovation and product launches. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, management expects to see slight rise in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $819,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 20.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

