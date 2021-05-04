Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.