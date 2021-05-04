Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PODD opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average is $264.16. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 641.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Earnings History for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

