Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $210,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

