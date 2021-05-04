Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CAKE opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.
The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.
About The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
