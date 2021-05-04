Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CAKE opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

