Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells 9,687 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBB stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

