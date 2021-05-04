Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.
FB stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.58. 18,661,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,577,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Facebook by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Facebook by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.