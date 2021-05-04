Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $20,082.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 334,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,794. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

