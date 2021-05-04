Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.