Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.62 million.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.36 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

