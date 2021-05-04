INO COIN Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $255,207.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00010194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00088529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00867075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.44 or 0.10018459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044537 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

