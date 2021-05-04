Innodata (INOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,630. Innodata has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

