Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

IPHA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 2,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

