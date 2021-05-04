Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,801 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.