ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.