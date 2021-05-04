Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.