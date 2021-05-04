Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

