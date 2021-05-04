Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.54.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

