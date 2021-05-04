Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.33 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

