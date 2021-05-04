Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of PI opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.