Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.93.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$37.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.13. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
