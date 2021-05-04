Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.93.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$37.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.13. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

