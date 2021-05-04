Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.21.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

