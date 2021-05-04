Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

IMNM opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Immunome has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

