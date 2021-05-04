IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,240.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,280.45 ($16.73).

IMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get IMI alerts:

LON:IMI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,594 ($20.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,507. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. IMI has a one year low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,613 ($21.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,375.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,030 shares of company stock worth $3,997,131.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.