Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $420.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents is appreciative. Medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits is praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $386.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.13 and its 200-day moving average is $380.77. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

