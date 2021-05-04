Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 39,618 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

HPE opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

