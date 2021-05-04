Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

