Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.23 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 295.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

