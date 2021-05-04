Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.33. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.