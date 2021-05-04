Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,109 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

