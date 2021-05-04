IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPGDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Tuesday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.