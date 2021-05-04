IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of IGIFF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

