ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.