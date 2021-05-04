iBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $60,796.24 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $60,796.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

